Vandals slash tyres in early morning criminal damage spate in Northamptonshire

Police officers want to speak to anyone who may have information about a spate of criminal damage in Northamptonshire early this morning (Saturday, April 28).

At about 4.50am, a number of car tyres were slashed in both Ashfield Road and Birchfield Road in Wellingborough.

Inspector Ali Reynolds of Northamptonshire Police said: “Car tyres do not come cheap and understandably, this spate of criminal damage has caused a lot of anger amongst members of the public in the area.

“Our officers are progressing a number of lines of enquiry but we are very keen to speak to anyone who may have information about these incidents or dash cam footage of the area at the time these incidents took place.