Vandals leave car in Kettering village propped up on garden ornaments

All four wheels were taken from a car in a Kettering village overnight with vandals leaving it propped up on garden ornaments.

The incident took place in Kettering Road in Pytchley, near to the junction with Manor Gardens, between 4.30pm yesterday (Tuesday) and 9am this morning.

The radiator, a sliding passenger door and every wheel of the Fiat Qubo was removed during the incident.

The car was left propped up with garden ornaments, with a smashed window and damaged ignition.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have seen or heard any suspicious activity in the area of Kettering Road last night.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.