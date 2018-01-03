Vandals damage three cars by smashing windows and breaking a wing mirror in Northampton

Police are appealing for witnesses following the criminal damage to three cars parked in Northampton, at the weekend.

Offenders broke off the wing mirror of a blue Jaguar and smashed a side window of a white Seat Ibiza and the front windscreen of a black Volkswagen Golf in Northampton.

The incidents happened sometime between 10.30pm on Sunday, December 31 and 5.30pm on Monday, January 1 in Dell Crescent and Overleys Court, Northamptonshire Police today revealed.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.