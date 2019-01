A Northampton town centre street was plastered in eggs and shells by 'young men' throwing them down from rooftops.

The culprits were reportedly spotted on the rooftops of Abington Street on Thursday (January 24) at around 8pm.

Abington Street was plastered with egg shells on Thursday evening.

Witnesses saw the 'young men' chucking dozens of eggs onto the pavement below and covering benches, bins and fences in mess.

Northamptonshire Police has been contacted for a comment about the vandalism.

