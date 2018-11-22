Van in Northampton car park surrounded by protesters as police remove four dogs kept inside

A chaotic scene unfolded in a Northampton car park last night after members of the public surrounded a van where four dogs were being kept in cages.

Around 25 protestors arrived at the van in the Mounts car park between 6pm and 8pm last night (November 22) after reports on social media that barks and whimpers had been heard inside.

Four dogs were found in the van and removed by police.

The residents confronted the owner of the van before around six police officers arrived on the scene.

Some witnesses even live-streamed the incident on their phones.

The police then reportedly drove the van to another location and prevented onlookers from following while they dealt with the situation.

Police have confirmed four dogs were removed from the van with the consent of the owner and taken to a relative where they are being looked after.

The force says the matter is under the jurisdiction of the RSPCA, which is investigating the incident.