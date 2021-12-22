A van driver was seriously injured and three more people taken to hospital in a head-on smash during evening rush hour on Tuesday night (December 21).

Firefighters from Northampton, Towcester and Brackley used cutting gear to free the injured man from of the wrecked vehicle following the crash at around 3.30pm.

A photo released later by Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service showed the extent of damage to the two vehicles.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crash investigators are appealing for witnesses following the collision between two Ford Transits travelling on the A422 between Farthinghoe and Brackley.

Police believe a white van heading towards Farthinghoe veered onto the wrong side of the road near to Steane Park Garden and collided with another white Ford travelling in the opposite direction.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: "The male driver of the second Transit was taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries, which are not thought to be life-threatening.

"The other driver, and one passenger from each vehicle, were also taken to hospital as a precaution."

Fire crews had to cut the driver out of a wrecked Ford Transit following yesterday's head-on smash