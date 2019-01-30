Van containing thousands of pounds worth of tools stolen in Northampton

Keys to a distinct red van were stolen from a house in Northampton before thieves took it and drove off with thousands of pounds worth of tools in the back.

The theft happened at a property in Beech Avenue in Abington, which was broken into sometime between 8.30pm on Monday, January 28 and 8am the following day.

The thief or thieves then stole the red Volkswagen Transporter Combi van, which was parked on the street in front of the house. The van contained several thousand pounds worth of tools.

The van, registration number DK17 XLZ, also has distinctive laser lights fitted on the front grill.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: "Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area during the times stated, or who has any information regarding the stolen van or tools, is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101."

Information can also be provided anonymously on 0800 555111.