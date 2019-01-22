'Utterly wicked' man jailed for 15 years for raping teenagers at two Daventry charity homes where he worked

A man who raped and indecently assaulted vulnerable teenagers who lived at two Daventry charity homes where he worked in the 1990s has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

On January 18, Mark Westley, 56, of Long Lawford, Rugby, was convicted and sentenced for nine charges after a 10-day trial at Northampton Crown Court.

The offences included multiple rapes and indecent assaults which took place in the 1990s at the Post House and Move On House, where Westley was then deputy manager.

The homes provided accommodation and support for children coming out of social care from the age of 15, as well as homeless people dealing with issues such as drug or alcohol abuse.

Investigations into Westley began in August 2016, when a woman contacted Northamptonshire Police to report that she had been regularly raped and sexually assaulted by Westley while living at the Post House in the 1990s.

The subsequent investigation identified a second victim who also disclosed being raped by Westley as a teenager.

At his trial at Northampton Crown Court, Westley denied 13 charges against him.

Jurors heard from both victims, as well as witnesses including fellow residents, a former manager who detailed an internal investigation into Westley’s actions and counsellors who helped one of the victims.

After the guilty verdict, the prosecution read from victim personal statements which revealed how Westley’s abuse of the two women had led to a lifetime of physical and psychological suffering.

Passing sentence, His Honour Judge Marcus Tregilgas-Davey said both victims were troubled and vulnerable and should have felt safe and secure in the home, branding Westley’s actions ‘utterly wicked’.

Speaking after court, investigating officer Detective Inspector Simon Barnes, of Northamptonshire Police, said: "I would like to praise the courage of each victim and other residents of the Post House who provided evidence in this investigation.

"Mr Westley maintained his innocence throughout the investigation and trial, forcing each witness to attend court and give their account.

"I do not underestimate the personal strength and resilience this required from all those that gave evidence.

"Without their evidence, this verdict would not have been possible.

"Some may think that [time passed] is a barrier to a successful investigation and prosecution – it is not.

"I would like to encourage any victims of crime, recent or not, to report it to the police.

"Not only can we provide you with support through partner agencies, but as this case shows, we can bring offenders to justice."

Mark Westley was convicted of nine charges including multiple rapes and indecent assaults, for which he received five 15-year sentences, to be served concurrently.

He was acquitted of four further counts of indecent assault.

Anyone who may have been a victim of this type of crime is encouraged to report it to police on 101. Support for victims and witnesses can be accessed via Voice, regardless of whether a report has been made to police. To speak to Voice, call 0300 303 1965 or visit www.voicenorthants.org