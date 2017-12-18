Use licensed cabs at Christmas, Northampton party-goers

The borough council is reminding drinkers how to identify licensed taxis and private hire cars in Northampton.

All licensed taxis and private hire vehicles in the town must display a license plate at the rear of their vehicle as well as their driver registration details inside the car.

Taxis and private hire vehicles operate under different licenses meaning that it’s illegal to use a private hire car that you hail in the street. All private hire journeys must be booked in advance otherwise the journey is uninsured, placing the driver and passengers at risk.

Councillor Anna King, cabinet member for community engagement and safety at Northampton Borough Council, said: “We all like to catch up with friends and family to celebrate at Christmas but don’t let a poor decision ruin a great night out.

“Always use a licensed taxi or private hire car to get home - if you don’t see a license plate, do not get in the car. Try to plan your journey home before you leave the house, stay with your friends and make sure your phone has plenty of battery so you can keep in touch throughout the night.”

As an additional safety measure, temporary road closures will be in place on key dates over the festive period to help ensure the safety of Christmas party-goers.

Bridge Street will be closed to traffic between 11.30pm and 5am on the following dates:

Saturday 23 December

Sunday 24 December

Sunday 31 December

Barriers will be placed across the top and bottom of the street along with clear diversion signs to direct traffic. The road will be open as normal during the day.