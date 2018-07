Police have issued an urgent appeal to find a Northampton man.

Thomas Stuart, 23, has gone missing from Northampton.

Police say they are concerned for his whereabouts and issued an urgent appeal last night.

He may be wearing a black baseball cap and beige shorts.

A police spokesman said: "If you have any info on his whereabouts please call 101 or 999 ASAP, quoting incident number 425 23/07/201

UPDATE: Thomas has now been found