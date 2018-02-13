Upset parents share experiences with Northampton school where eight children have been pulled out in past two years

A Northampton school has been likened to a "military regime" by a group of parents who say their children were denied the use of a toilet and invited them to "find another school".

Since opening in September 2016, eight children have left Wootton Park School, which is on the police headquarters site, after parents chose to pull them out.

Several of these upset parents have contacted the Chronicle & Echo about their children's experiences at Wootton Park School and with its principal, Dan Rosser.

Their stories include several children wetting themselves after being told they could not go to the toilet and using "humiliation" to punish students and enforcing rules on first-year pupils like "a boot camp instead of a school".

And others were further disturbed by emails from Mr Rosser on Tuesday stating he knew they had talked to the Chron. He even emailed two who had not been in touch with the paper.

One parent said: "I went to the school to pick up my daughter's PE kit. I pulled it out the bag and it was soaked in urine.

"She told me she asked to use the toilet during PE and got told no. She ended up wetting herself.

"No one ever called me. It was just stuffed in there like they were hiding it."

Upset over how the school dealt with the issue and her daughter, she posted about the incident on Facebook. But she was soon contacted by other parents who had had concerns for their children's welfare at the school.

They have told the Chron that students have had lunch breaks taken away, were told they could not go to the toilet to the point they wet themselves, and raising complaints with the school is met with a "panel of judges" who let them know they are "welcome to find another school".

One parent said: "They use the words 'must conform' a lot when you talk to them... it's like a military regime.

"People don't take the decision lightly to remove their child from a school and disrupt their education. It is a last resort.

"The attitude of Mr Rosser is 'this is my school, my rules and if your child does not fit inside our box and conform then you can find another school for them, we don't want them at Wootton Park."

In its response, the school said a parental survey in May 2017 showed that all of the 141 parents who responded said their child is well looked after, taught well and feels safe at Wootton Park School.

It revealed that 17 children have left the school since September 2016 (across four year groups). They are comprised of one exclusion, eight who moved out of the area, three whose parents requested a transfer with no reason given and five who "we believe because they did not feel Wootton Park School was the right school for their family."

A spokeswoman for the school said: "We aim high at Wootton Park School and expect outstanding standards of behaviour and effort from all, children and staff alike. Our children deserve the best learning environment and we make no excuse for setting the bar high when it comes to behaviour and expectations."