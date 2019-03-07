Upmarket new homes estate in Northampton will deposit cars onto 'most congested corridor in town'

Developers wanting permission for an upmarket estate in Northampton have been told to rethink the plans - because a residents' association say the main road they will access the homes from is dangerous enough.

The plans by Denise Topliss and Formouse Limited are for 14 five-bed homes on a parcel of the Buckton Fields land near to the Whitehills pub.

Although the scale of the proposals pales in comparison to the ongoing neighbouring 1,050-home development on the land just north of the town, residents nearby are worried that the access to the new 14-home estate onto Harborough Road North, would be dangerous.

Co-chairman of the Whitehill sand Spring Park Residents' Association, Steve Miller, wants the developers to rethink the access plans.

He said; "It would be lovely to keep that area as green space - but we understand the developers want to realise the value of the land.

"However, the cars are going to exit onto Harborough Road.

"It's one of the most congested corridors in the town - at peak times the traffic can be backed up to Pitsford.

"There will be 14 houses all with two cars each looking to turn right onto Harborough Road. We think those exits are not safe.

"It's an accident waiting to happen. It's crazy."

WASPRA says the houses, which would sit opposite the junction of Lynton Avenue in the Whitehills area, could easily be reached via one of the new roads on the wider Buckton Fields estate to the rear of the site instead.

Denise Topliss and Formouse Limited, on the other hand, say the five-bedroomed homes will provide a visual screen to the high-density housing estate being built to its rear.

The developers say it will also pay respect to the 'character and density' of the existing houses opposite.

The deadline for commenting on the application is Tuesday, March 26. Comments can be made via the borough council planning portal here by searching for the application numbers N/2018/1696, N/2018/1697 and N/2018/1698.