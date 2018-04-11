UPDATED: Plans to refuse additional storey of 13 flats on former Northampton office building overturned by planning committee

Northampton Borough Council's planning committee have allowed plans to add a fourth floor of flats to a disused Northampton office building, despite officers recommending it be refused.

A similar, taller scheme to redevelop Beaumont House in Cliftonville was refused by Northampton Borough Council in March 2016 and on subsequent appeal by the Planning Inspectorate in April last year.

A re-submitted design was recommended to be thrown out by borough council officers this week because of its visual impact on the area, however, the committee voted to approve it.

Beaumont House's proximity to the Grade II listed Beaumont Villa had previously contributed to the rejection of planning permission as the redesign with officer believing it would not preserve the setting of the Italianate style building, which dates to 1860.

But members of the planning committee felt the change did not have an adverse effect on the nearby listed building and that the conversion of the building into flats would bring the building back in to use.

The new Beaumont House would also add valuable and much-needed new homes to the town.