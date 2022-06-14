Police have said the victim of a car crash involving a Voi scooter in Northampton is still in a 'very serious condition' in hospital.

A woman in her 20s riding a Voi scooter on the Towcester Road, Far Cotton was in collision with a gold Vauxhall Mokka car on Friday (June 10) at around 4.45pm.

The woman was taken to University Coventry Hospital, where she still remains, with serious injuries.

The scene outside Towcester Road Cemetery, Far Cotton was taped off by police on Friday (June 10)

When asked on Monday (June 13) for an update, a Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: "The victim of this road traffic collision remains in hospital in a very serious condition.

"In regards to how it happened, that’ll be the subject of the investigation by our serious collision detectives."

The spokeswoman said no arrests had been made.

Police are urging witnesses to come forward.

The spokeswoman said: "Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed this incident or anyone who may have dash-cam footage of the actual collision or either vehicle prior to the incident.