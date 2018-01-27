UPDATE: Three men arrested as detectives investigate assault of family in Northampton

Three men have been arrested in connection with an incident in Northampton in which a family of four were assaulted and sent to hospital.

The family were leaving Bella Italia in Walter Tull Way, Sixfields, at about 9pm on Friday (January 26) when a group of three men approached them and allegedly began shouting racial abuse at them.

They then began assaulting the mum, dad and two teenage sons, leaving them with injuries requiring hospital treatment.

Three men, aged, 21, 22 and 31, have since been arrested in connection with the incident.

Detectives investigating the incident are appealing for the public’s help as they conduct their enquiries.

Detective Inspector Kevin Wooldridge from Northamptonshire Police said: “This was an unprovoked incident which has left four people requiring hospital treatment when they should have been returning home from a quiet family night out.

“This was a deplorable, racially motivated attack and I would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have any information regarding it.

“I would also like to reassure people that we will be doing everything within our power to find those people responsible for this incident.”

Witnesses or anyone who has any information about this incident can call police on 101 or independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.