A 14-year-old girl who went missing for a number of days has now been found, according to police.

Northamptonshire Police confirmed this morning (Tuesday) that Anna-Maria Wood has been found.

A spokesman said: “We’re pleased to report that missing teenager Anna-Maria Wood has been found safe and well - thank you for your help in sharing our appeal.”

Police urgently appealed for information when Anna-Maria, who was last seen in the Duston on Tuesday (May 1), went missing for more than 48 hours.