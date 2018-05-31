UPDATE: Police continue to question four people in connection with Louis-Ryan Menezes murder

Four people, including a man from London and a woman and two boys from Northampton, are still being questioned by Northamptonshire Police following a murder on Friday.

Louis-Ryan Menezes was stabbed to death on Drayton Walk, in the St David's area, between 6pm and 7pm on Friday, May 25.

Two boys, aged 16 and 17, were arrested on suspicion of murder.

A 34-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of ‎assisting an offender.

The man is from London and the woman and two boys are from Northampton.

The 16-year-old boy was arrested yesterday (Wednesday, May 30) and the other three were arrested the previous night (Tuesday, May 29).