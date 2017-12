A Northampton man charged with the murder of a toddler will enter his plea in the new year, a Crown Court heard today.

Raphael Kennedy, 31, from Arthur Street, was arrested on December 15 following the death of the two-year-old boy.

Kennedy was set to appear at Leicester Crown Court today (December 20). However, he did not appear in person for the hearing.

The court heard he was due to enter a plea to the charge of murder on January 23. Kennedy remanded in custody until that hearing.