UPDATE: Boy eliminated from enquiries after attack on Shetland pony near Raunds

A teenager arrested in connection with an attack on a Shetland pony has been eliminated from detectives’ enquiries.

The 17-year-old boy who was arrested yesterday (Thursday) was released today (Friday) after detectives were able to eliminate him from their enquiries and establish that he wasn’t in the area at the time.

The incident happened on Tuesday (April 24) at about 8am, when a Shetland pony suffered a number of stab wounds at a farm in Hargrave, near Raunds.

A number of chickens were also injured and had to be put down.

A man, described as being in his late teens or early 20s, was seen running away from the scene.

Detective Inspector Emma Nealon said: “This was a very nasty incident and we are continuing to investigate it in order to bring the person who did this to justice.

“The pony is slowly recovering from his injuries and I understand the community have come together to raise over £3,000 for his treatment.

“Although we believe this to be an isolated incident, I would ask horse and land owners to be vigilant and to report anything suspicious to us.

“I would very much like to speak to anyone who may have any information regarding this incident and they can contact us on 101 or alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”

Find out more about protecting your farm animals here: http://www.northants.police.uk/page/protecting-my-animals

A JustGiving page set up within hours of the attack to help towards the pony’s vet bills has raised more than £3,600.

Anyone wanting to make a donation can click here