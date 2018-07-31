Up to 25 garages in Northampton neighbourhood set for demolition

Dozens of lock-up garages in a Northampton could be demolished in a bid to find more parking spaces for residents.

Plans are in place to knock down 25 lock-ups in neighbourhoods across Thorplands and turn them into parking spaces.

These markers show where the garages proposed for demolition are.

The Chronicle & Echo has produced a map of the garages listed for demolition on the Northampton Borough Council website.

It comes after over 30 residents in nearby Lakeview vowed to stop developers from demolishing their garages to make way for new houses.

The demolition in Thorplands is expected to start in September and last a week.

The Thorplands garages are the latest 25 lockups in Northampton listed for demolition and were submitted to the borough council on July 28.