Unlucky robber who held up Northampton Starbucks where armed police were having coffee is jailed for six years

An armed robber who got more than he bargained for during an attempted robbery at Starbucks in St James Retail Park, Northampton, has been sentenced

On Monday, August 13, at about 4.30am, 29-year-old Matthew Clarke, of no fixed abode, entered Starbucks and threatened staff with a hammer and a screwdriver in an attempt to force them to hand over cash.

What he did not account for were armed police officers in the drive-thru queue waiting to order a coffee.

The officers arrested Clarke at the scene and he was later charged with robbery. At Northampton Crown Court yesterday (Tuesday, October 16), he was sentenced to six years in prison.

Detective Inspector Adam Pendlebury, said: “Matthew Clarke certainly got more than he bargained for when he attempted to rob Starbucks on that Monday morning and I’m very pleased to hear that he has been rewarded with six years behind bars for his efforts.

“We are absolutely determined to fight crime and protect people in Northamptonshire - this was a very distressing incident for the staff at Starbucks so to get justice for them is brilliant.

“I also hope this serves as a reminder that it’s not such a bad thing when police officers manage to take their well-earned breaks while out on shift, and as this case shows, they are never quite off-duty.”

A 29-year old man and a 28-year-old man also arrested in connection with this incident were released under investigation pending further enquiries.

