University of Northampton student paramedic dares to take on Channel 4 SAS: Who Dares Wins

A paramedic student has put his training to good use by signing up to appear in a physically demanding TV programme, airing on Channel 4 this week.

Matt Cornell, who completed his course at the University of Northampton last year and is set to graduate in February with a merit in paramedic science, is one of the stars of the third series of SAS: Who Dares Wins.

SAS: Who Dares Wins airs on Sunday, January 7.

In the programme, which starts on Sunday, January 7, 25 civilian recruits are put through their paces with tasks that derive from actual situations and training scenarios the SAS Special Forces Selection have undergone.

Matt is one of the contestants who will be pushed to their limits in the extreme terrain of the Atlas Mountains in Southern Morocco.

Matt, who originally comes from Woking but now lives in Northampton, is currently working for the East Midlands Ambulance Service. He said: “The programme was tough-going as we drove our bodies to the edge through a number of mental and physical challenges but in some aspects, the paramedic course at University of Northampton helped me prepare, especially in relation to communication and handling stressful situations.

“I wanted to challenge the stigma around mental health stigma as, when I was growing up, I suffered with crippling anxiety so I wanted to prove that just because you have or have had mental health issues, doesn't necessarily make you a weak person. I hope my appearance in the programme inspires others on their road to recovery.”

Matt’s tutor Andy Macintosh, senior lecturer in paramedic science, said: “Matt was a great student and the embodiment of everything we train our paramedics to be: hard-working, tenacious and able to deal with difficult situations. It’s no wonder he was selected to take part in such a gruelling, physically demanding programme like this, so best of luck to him for the weeks ahead.”