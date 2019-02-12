Unison's legal team wins £104,000 for public sector workers across Northamptonshire

Unison has released its figures highlighting its legal successes on behalf of teaching assistants, porters, nurses and other public sector workers.

In Northamptonshire, Unison won £104,000 through personal injury and employment tribunal claims. The total figure across the East Midlands is £10.4 million.

Public sector workers involved in the claims were not subject to legal fees because these are covered through their Unison subscription.

The figures have been released as part of this year’s Heart Unions week, running from 11 to 17 February 2019.

Heart Unions is a week of activity organised by the Trades Union Congress throughout England and Wales focusing on the work of unions.

Unison East Midlands regional manager Andy Belfield said: “These victories show how important it is to have the support of a union.

“Heart Unions week is a great opportunity to highlight the value of unions, offering everyone a voice in their workplace.”