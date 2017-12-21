Search

Two-year-old's death in Northampton prompts serious case review

Tributes to the little boy were left in Arthur Street
Northamptonshire Safeguarding Children Board will launch a serious case review after a toddler died in Northampton last week, it has been announced.

A 31-year-old man, Raphael Kennedy, of Arthur Street, was arrested and charged with murder on December 15 following the death of a two-year-old boy.

A spokesman on behalf of the Northamptonshire Safeguarding Children Board said: “We can confirm that there will be a serious case review carried out in relation to the child’s death, as agreed by the board’s independent chairman.”