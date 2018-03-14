Two teenagers hospitalised following serious car crash in Northampton

Two 13-year-old cyclists have been injured in a serious car crash in Northampton.

Emergency services were called to the scene after the collision - involving a blue Toyota Yaris - on Boughton Green Road, off Harborough Road, at about 3.10pm yesterday (March 13).

Both cyclists were injured as a result of the collision. One was taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries while the second was taken to Northampton General Hospital with broken bones.

Officers investigating the collision would like to speak to anyone who may have any information regarding it.

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174 615.