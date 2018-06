Two street food events featuring live music are being held in Northampton in the coming weeks.

StrEAT Food will be at the Obelisk Centre on June 29 with La Crêpe Franglaise, Nibbles Corner, Mama Jacq's, Bokkie and Crumb De La Crėme all confirmed to appear, with more to be announced.

In July, Wootton Community Centre will host a StrEAT Food event on the 27th.

Both pop-up events are free, family and dog friendly, and will feature live music.