Two seriously injured in crash near Thrapston

Two people suffered serious injuries after a three-vehicle crash on the A605 near Thrapston.

The incident happened on the A605 Thorpe Road at Thorpe Waterville at around 10.45pm on Wednesday, September 12.

A blue Fiat Punto struck a silver BMW before colliding with a HGV travelling in the opposite direction.

The driver and passenger of the Fiat were taken University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries.

The passenger remains in serious condition.

Anyone that witnessed the collision or has any information is requested to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101 or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615.