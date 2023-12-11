Two seriously injured after A43 crash near Kettering
Two people were taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash near Kettering which involved a bus.
Emergency services were called to the A43, between junction 8 of the A14 and the Broughton turn, at about 4.30pm on Saturday, December 9.
Northamptonshire Police said that a bus and a silver Audi A3 collided.
A spokesman for the force said that the driver of the Audi was taken to hospital with serious injuries although they are not believed to be life-threatening.
The bus driver also suffered serious injuries, which police say are not believed to be life-threatening, and remains at Kettering General Hospital.
Editor’s note: A previous version of this story said the collision involved coach, rather than a bus, and that two people in it suffered minor injuries. This was based on a statement provided to us by police which said this. We are happy to clarify that the bus driver’s injuries were not minor and apologise for any upset caused.