Two people treated and dog rescued in Northampton as blaze destroyed caravan

Three fire crews were called to a blaze that broke out in a caravan in Northampton.

The incident happened at 8.55am on Saturday in Bird Lake Pastures, Billing Aquadrome.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Fire Service said one static caravan was completely destroyed by flames.

Two men were treated by medics at the scene for breathing problems but it is understood their conditions were not serious.

A dog was also rescued from the fire.

Firefighters from moulton, Earls Barton and Irthlingborough attended and were at the scene until 2.15pm.