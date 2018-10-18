Two people rescued from house fire in Daventry

Fire officers were called to the scene of a house fire in Daventry last night.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service were called at 10pm yesterday (Wednesday, 17 October) and three appliances have attended.

A police spokeswoman said two people were rescued from the house and received medical treatment.

Local police officers tweeted that one of the people was a 63-year-old man who was alive thanks to the fast response of Daventry firefighters.

"They quickly rescued the unconscious male saving his life and his property. Fantastic work by our local fire crew #heroes"

The cause of the fire is currently being investigated