Two people injured during University of Northampton fireworks incident

More details have emerged of the Waterside Campus fireworks incident that left people fleeing in terror.

It is now understood that two people sustained injuries as a result. One person had minor burns and another person injured their leg.

A student captured one of the fireworks being thrown into a group of people.

Police are believed to be treating the burns injury as an assault.

Meanwhille, the force has confirmed that no-one has yet been arrested over the incident.

A police spokeswoman said: “Police received multiple reports yesterday (Monday, November 5) evening, in relation to anti-social behaviour and disorder with people using fireworks, on the University of Northampton grounds.

“Officers attended the university on two separate occasions throughout the night but individuals had dispersed and no one was identified.

“We have today been supporting the university in investigations to identify any relevant individuals to establish any offences that may have been committed.”

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.”