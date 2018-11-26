Two people in hospital with serious injuries after weekend Northampton collision

A motorcyclist and pillion passenger were taken to University Hospital Coventry following a serious collision over the weekend.

Police are now appealing for witnesses following the incident, which happened on the Billing Road Junction with Lower Thrift Street in Northampton.

The collision happened at about 4.45pm on Saturday, November 24, when a black taxi and a black Yamaha motorcycle were in collision.

The rider and pillion passenger on the motorcycle were both taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries.

Anyone that witnessed the collision or has any information is requested to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, Northamptonshire Police on 101 or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615.