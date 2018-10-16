Two people in hospital after Northampton house fire this morning

Two people were rescued from a house in Northampton after a fire caused the roof to collapse.

Fire officers were called to a house in The Drive, Abington, Northampton, after a fire broke out in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday, October 16).

The scene near The Drive this morning. Picture by @NNWeather

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service were called just after 1am.

The upper floor and roof were badly damaged by fire, causing the roof to collapse.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: "Two people were rescued from the house and taken to Northampton General Hospital."

She added: "The cause of the fire is currently being investigated."