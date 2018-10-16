Two people in hospital after Northampton house fire this morning

Two people were rescued from a house in Northampton after a fire caused the roof to collapse.
Fire officers were called to a house in The Drive, Abington, Northampton, after a fire broke out in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday, October 16).
Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service were called just after 1am.
The upper floor and roof were badly damaged by fire, causing the roof to collapse.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: "Two people were rescued from the house and taken to Northampton General Hospital."
She added: "The cause of the fire is currently being investigated."