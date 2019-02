Officers investigating a collision in Harpole where two people were seriously injured are appealing for witnesses.

The incident happened at 2.30am on Sunday, February 10, as a man and a woman were getting out of a taxi in Sandy Lane.

A vehicle travelling down Sandy Lane towards the roundabout with the A4500 was in collision with both people and failed to stop.

Police are asking witnesses or anyone with information about the incident to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615.