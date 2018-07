Police have charged two men from Northants in connection with burglaries in neighbouring counties.

Mick Connors, 49, of Arbour View Court, Northampton and Patrick Cash, 34, of Elizabeth Road, Rothwell were arrested on July 4.

The two men have been charged with five burglaries in Lincolnshire and Leicestershire.

They have been remanded into custody and are due to appear tomorrow (Saturday) at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court.