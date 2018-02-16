Two Northampton men charged on suspicion of 37 burglaries

Two men from Northampton believed to be responsible for 37 burglaries across 11 counties have been arrested and charged with conspiracy to steal.

Patrick Connors, 23 from Goldcrest Court and Miles Connors, 18 from Celeborn Place are believed to have been involved in a burglary in Centurion Way, Northampton.

Others offences, including 17 burglaries in Surrey, took place in Hampshire, Kent, Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire, Hertfordshire, Essex, Middlesex, London, Nottinghamshire and Staffordshire.

After appearing at Staines Magistrates Court yesterday (15 February), both Patrick and Miles have been remanded into custody and are next due to appear at Guildford Crown Court on 15 March.