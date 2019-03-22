Two Northampton men arrested in relation over six counts of burglary

Two Northampton men have been charged with committing three burglaries across the county.

Wayne Brown, 45, of Kingsland Avenue, Northampton, and Kieron Long, 33, of Balfour Close, Northampton, were arrested last night (Thursday, March 21) and subsequently charged with six offences in relation to three Northampton burglaries.

The pair appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court this morning where they were remanded into custody.

Detective Inspector Wayne Preece, said: “Burglaries have a huge effect on victims and I am pleased that the team have charged two offenders in relation to a number of offences across the County.”