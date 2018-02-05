Two more teenagers charged with murdering Northampton 17-year-old Liam Hunt can now be named

The Chronicle & Echo ​is​ now ​able to name five of the defendants in the Liam Hunt murder case.

Liam was stabbed to death in St Georges Street on February 14, 2017. Seven people have been charged with murder, which they have all denied in court.

When they were arrested, five of the seven young men could not be named because they were under 18-years-old.

Aaron Jospeh, 21, from London, and James Dodd, 19, from Sentinel Road, Northampton, were both named when they were arrested.

And the Chron last September named Derice Wright - who lived in Lutterworth Road, Abington at the time of his arrest - after he turned 18.

But now, on the first day of the murder trial (February 5), the Chron can name two more of those defendants as they have turned 18 since they were arrested.

They are Kane Allabar-Hamilton and Lee Warren. At the time of their arrests, they lived at Pleydell Gardens, Delapre, and Queens Park Parade, Queens Park, respectively.

The remaining defendants - both 16 when arrested - still cannot be named as they are still under 18.

Liam Hunt was 17-years-old when he was fatally stabbed in the neck during an attack in St George's Street, Northampton, at around 5pm on February 14.

As part of the investigation, the McDonalds restaurant in The Drapery, Northampton town centre, was taped off by police.

In a statement issued through Northamptonshire Police on February 22, 2017, Liam's family said: "We as a family have been ripped apart. We are devastated and there is nothing but a massive void left in our lives.

"Our boy was no angel but we loved him more than words can express. Liam did not deserve to die the way he did. No child should be taken from their family this way.

"He was not only our son he was a brother, grandson, nephew and cousin. Liam had his entire life ahead of him until he was so cruelly taken from us."

The trial is expected to last six weeks.​