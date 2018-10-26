Two more popular Northampton pubs run by family company sold under management buy-out

The Northampton company behind some of the town's most popular bars and restaurants has sold two more of its pubs.

The Richardson Group has run both the Picturedrome, in Kettering Road, and the Old White Hart, in Far Cotton, for over a decade.

The Richardson Group have sold the two pubs to KDR Events, run by Suzy Keeping and Chris D'alessio (both right).

But this week, the family business announced they had sold both pubs in a management buy-out.

Both venues have now been purchased by KDR Events Ltd - which is owned by two members of staff who already manage properties for The Richardson Group, Chris D'alessio (manager at the Picturedrome) and Suzy Keeping (manager at The Church)

It means the Picturedrome will continue trading under the same manager.

It comes as the family group put popular town centre restaurant The Church up for sale in September and could potentially stop trading after New Year's.

Managing director Jake Richardson says he is selling the businesses after 30 years at the helm to focus on his family's property interests.

He said: "We have had tremendous pleasure in running these venues and would like to thank our customers for their loyalty and support over the last twenty and twelve years respectively. Also, we’d like to thank our staff for their valued contribution, good humour and vitality during that time: they made the business what it was."

Mr Richardson also told the Chronicle & Echo that he would decide "at a later date" whether he would consider selling the Charles Bradlaugh pub in Earl Street.

He said: "For the time being we'll continue running the Charles Bradlaugh although at a later date it might be put up for sale.

"If someone were to make the right offer, I would certainly consider it."

KDR Events will take over The Picturedrome and the Old White Hart Inn on November 1. Suzy will be joining the team in January 2019 after a decision is reached over The Church.