Two more charged with murder of Kettering man

Two more men have been charged with murder after a man was stabbed to death in Kettering last month.

Babacarr Sylva, 31, from Nottingham, and Ngange Sowe, 29, from Birmingham, will both appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday).

Tairu Jallow. NNL-180117-153954005

The victim, 29-year-old Tairu Jallow, was stabbed at his home in Havelock Street on January 14.

Detectives would still like to speak to anyone who was in the area of Havelock Street in Kettering between 8.30pm and 9.15pm, when the incident took place.

Det Chief Insp Ally White, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit Major Crime Team, said: “We are particularly keen to speak to anyone who saw a light coloured Audi A4 convertible and a dark blue BMW 1 Series which were believed to be in the area around the time of the offence.

“There are a number of ways you can give us information.

“Either call 101 to speak directly to police officers, or if you would rather remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting Operation Network.”

Clever Makande, 23, of Brandwood Crescent, Kings Norton, Birmingham, has also been charged with murder and appeared at court yesterday (Tuesday) where he was remanded into custody.