Two men wanted after morning stabbing near Daventry industrial estate

A manhunt has been launched after a man was attacked and stabbed with an unknown implement in a Daventry industrial estate.

The serious assault took place on the footpath between Braunston Road and Royal Oak Way North in the Royal Oak Industrial Estate this morning at about 7.45am.

A man was approached by two other men in a subway there and stabbed, leaving him with a 2cm-deep wound to his left hip.

He was taken to hospital and it was found he had not sustained life threatening injuries.

A police spokeswoman said an "unknown implement" was used in the morning attack, which was carried out by two white men. No further description of the attackers exists, while their motive remains unclear.

After carrying out the assault they "walked off quickly" under the subway towards the Headlands.

A 999 call was received by police at 7.55am.

If anyone saw anything unusual in the area at that time they should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.