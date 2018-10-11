Two men threw rocks at Northampton house, smashing homeowner's windows

Two men started throwing rocks at a house and smashed lots of windows after the homeowner shut the door on them.

The incident of criminal damage happened at a house in Farmclose Road, Wootton, shortly before 9pm yesterday (Wednesday, October 10), Northamptonshire Police said today.

Two men called at the house, spoke briefly to the householder, who then closed the door on them.

But the men then started throwing rocks at the house, smashing a number of windows.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "One of the men is described as very tall, about 6ft 5in, with a medium build and about 45 years old.

"He was wearing a navy blue tracksuit top and navy blue jogging shorts, and had a short beard.

"The second man was about 5ft 6in, with a chubby build and aged about 20-25. He wore a knitted hat, possibly a beanie, and a khaki tracksuit."

Witnesses, or anyone with information, are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.