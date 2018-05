The trial of two men charged with kidnap and rape following a serious sexual assault against a woman in October begins today.

Adam Dusza, 26, of Kettering Road North, and Sebastian Foit, 23, formerly of Earl Street, will stand trial at Northampton Crown Court today.

Dusza and Foit pleaded not guilty to rape and kidnapping in December.

Their trial, which starts today, is expected to last two weeks.