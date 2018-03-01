Two men rob Northamptonshire village shop at gunpoint

Two men have robbed a Northamptonshire village shop at gunpoint.

The men confronted and threatened staff with a gun and demanded cash at the shop in The Green, Nether Heyford, at about 5.30am this morning (March 1).

The staff were then taken into the back of the shop, alongside a delivery driver, and the robbers made off with the money.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "Both offenders were black men. One was large set and wore a blue padded jacket, grey bottoms, white trainers and a black hoody. The second wore a green hat, green coat and black bottoms."

Witnesses or anyone with information about the incident can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.