Two men rob man and woman of bike and phone in Northampton

A man and woman were assaulted and mugged of a phone and a racing bicycle near a Northampton supermarket yesterday.

An investigation has been launched after the attack in Bradlaugh Fields, Kettering Road, near to the Morrisons supermarket sometime between 11.30pm and 11.50pm on Thursday (June 21).

A man and woman were sitting talking in a field when they were approached by two men.

One of the men pushed the woman and they both then attacked the man, hitting him several times. They then stole his mobile phone, bag and pedal cycle - a white and black Claude Butler racing bike similar to the one pictured - before running back towards Kettering Road and the town centre.

One of the offenders is described as white, in his early 20s, about 5ft 6in, with an average build. He was wearing a black balaclava with a cap-like peak, a black hooded top and black Airmax trainers.

The second offender was in his early 20s, about 5ft 6in, with an average build but skinner than the other suspect. He was wearing all black clothing.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.