Two men rob bus driver of his takings while at stop in Northampton

A bus driver in Northampton was robbed of his takings and yesterday while idling at a stop.

An appeal for witnesses has been launched after the robbery at around 9.30pm last night (February 26).

The single-decker number 1 route bus was waiting at a stop on Blackthorn Road, opposite the One Stop Shop.

Two male offenders boarded the bus, threatened the driver and robbed him of his takings.

Both men are both described as white, 5ft 10ins and of medium build. One had a dark coloured scarf covering his face and spoke with a Liverpool accent, which may have been faked. The second man was described as wearing dark coloured clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or make an anonymous report to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.