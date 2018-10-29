Two men in silver car sought after alleged harassment of woman in Kettering

Two men who were driving a silver car and believed to have stopped to check on the welfare of a woman who was allegedly harassed by a man are being asked to contact the police.

The incident happened sometime between 2.30pm and 3pm on Thursday, October 18, outside the Grange Place shops in Stamford Road, Kettering.

The men in the car stopped to ask the woman if she was ok and officers are asking them to contact the police.

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.