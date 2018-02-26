Two men grabbed woman in Daventry before trying to assault her

A woman was walking her dog in a Daventry park before she was approached by two men who grabbed and attempted to assault her.

The incident happened in Daneholme Park near to Elder Drive between 6pm and 7pm on Monday, February 19, Northamptonshire Police today revealed.

The dog walker was approached by two men and one of them grabbed her and tried to assault her but she managed to break free and run away.

It's understood that she believed the pair were trying to steal her dog.

A spokeswoman for the county force said: "One of the men is described as white, about 6ft 3in to 6ft 4in, with a broad build and in his late 30s to early 40s. He was wearing a shiny black puffa jacket, dark jeans, a black beanie hat and cheap, worn looking silver trainers.

"The second man was also white, about 6ft, in his late 30s to early 40s, with short brown hair, thinning at the crown, and a brow piercing above his right eye. He was wearing a black fitted jacket with a silver zip, dark jeans and scruffy white trainers."