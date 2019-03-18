Two men distracted woman in Northampton supermarket car park then stole her bank card

A woman had money stolen from her account after two men distracted her outside a Northampton supermarket.

At around 10.50am on Wednesday, February 20, a shopper at Morrisons supermarket in Kettering Road, Northampton, was approached in the car park by a man who distracted her by asking for directions to the hospital.

While she spoke to him, a second man took her purse from her bag, which she had placed in her car.

A police spokeswoman said: "It is believed the woman had been observed entering her PIN while paying for her shopping, as her bank card was then used to take out cash at several ATMs in the town."

The men pictured, or anyone who recognises them, are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.