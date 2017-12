Two men have pleaded not guilty to kidnapping and raping a woman in Northampton.

Sebastian Foit, 23, formerly of Earl Street, The Mounts, and Adam Dusza, 26, of Kettering Road North, appeared in Northampton Crown Court on Friday (December 22) charged with four counts between them including rape and kidnap.

The charges relate to an incident outside the Charles Bradlaugh pub in Earl Street on October 29.

The pair were remanded into custody and will return to court on May 21.